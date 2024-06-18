Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was involved in a war of words with a man in Florida. Rauf, who was having a stroll around the city with his wife, lost his cool at the man, who must've said something to him, which the Pakistan pacer didn't like or agree with. As Rauf ran towards the man to attack him, a few people stopped him from doing so. Even Rauf's wife tried stopping him, but the star pacer manager to free himself from her grasp. Rauf and the man exchanged a few expletives, but the people around them did a great job by separating the duo from hitting each other.

In a viral video, Rauf was even referring to the man as "Indian hoga (he must be Indian)."

However, the man replied saying: "Pakistani hoon (I am from Pakistan)".

Rauf's wife was constantly trying to calm him down but the cricketer looked visibly upset with the man confronting and constantly arguing with him.

Kalesh b/w a Fan and Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf (Haris Rauf Fight His wife tried to stop her, Haris: Ye indian hi hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu)

pic.twitter.com/e4DpwX0b4S — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 18, 2024

Haris Rauf Fight

His wife tried to stop her.

Haris- Ye indian ho hoga

Guy- Pakistani hu @GaurangBhardwa1 pic.twitter.com/kGzvotDeiA — Maghdhira (@bsushant__) June 18, 2024

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the USA. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

Fans must behave, players are with families and have a personal life too. Abusing and chanting isn't the way! Disgusting behavior



Haris Rauf was furious, this isn't good #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/tc9EhcW3j1 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 18, 2024

Pakistan players have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism after the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan players have been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism after the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in the group stage.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and five other players including Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan have decided to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

The six players will not land in Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The above-mentioned players plan to spend time with friends and family in London.

Some are also thinking about playing in local leagues in the United Kingdom, according to a report in The Express Tribune.

(With IANS Inputs)