During the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav suggested the distinctive walk at the podium to receive the T20 World Cup trophy to make the moment memorable. When PM Modi mentioned Rohit's distinctive walk saying, "I noticed two extreme things in which I could see emotion. When you are going to collect the trophy..." To which Rohit added, "It was such a huge moment for all of us. We all have been waiting for this for years. So, the boys told me 'Don't go just like that, do something different..." The Prime Minister jokingly asked, "Was it Chahal's idea?". Rohit replied "Chahal and Kuldeep" with a laugh around the room. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma's unique walk up to the podium is similar to the way Argentina legend Lionel Messi received the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah's vision and support have played a huge role in Team India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Following the team's meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Thursday, Jay Shah thanked PM Modi for his support.

Rohit Sharma: "Everyone told me to not go to the stage in a simple manner"



PM Narendra Modi "Was this Chahal's idea?



“It was an absolute pleasure to meet and interact with the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji at his official residence upon our arrival from Barbados. Prime Minister Sir has stood by #TeamIndia through ups and downs and has always encouraged the team to give its best

irrespective of the result. We are glad that the World Cup victory has brought a wave of euphoria across the country and filled every Indian with a sense of pride,” read the post by Jay Shah on Instagram.

Shah played a pivotal part in helping the team reach the country after the Champions were left stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The squad, alongside the support staff and several Indian journalists, returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the team rushed to the airport and went to Mumbai for the open-top bus parade and the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.