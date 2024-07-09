India's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024 will go down as one of the most memorable moments in the history of cricket. Rohit Sharma and co remained unbeaten in the entire tournament and edged past South Africa in a thrilling finale by seven runs. With this title, Team India also ended it's 11-year-old ICC trophy drought. In the entire tournament, star batter Virat Kohli had a horrible outing with the bat but in the final, he battled through his lean patch and smashed 76 runs and also bagged the Player of the Match award.

After India's win, Kohli shared some a post on his Instagram, posing with trophy and celebrating with the team. The post has garnered over 21 million likes and became India's most liked picture on Instagram.

Kohli's post has surpassed the record of 16 million likes, created by Bollywood stars Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures.

Not only in India, the post by the star India batter has also became the most liked post in the entire Asia. It has surpassed Korean band BTS singer, Kim Taehyung's record of 20 million likes. Kohli also became the first-ever Asian to get 21 million likes on an Instagram post.

Earlier during the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kohli opened up that he had zero confidence heading into the final, and how the then head coach Rahul Dravid and India captain Rohit Sharma motivated him.

"Whatever I was trying, it wasn't coming off. Whenever you feel like 'I can do it,' it's just the arrogance speaking. Basically, if your ego comes up, the game goes away from you. Sometimes, it's important to let that arrogance go off. There was no margin for arrogance in the final, especially with how everything panned out. As soon as I started giving respect to the game, it benefitted the team. It was a big lesson for me," said Kohli.

Kohli also admitted that he was happy to contribute to the team in the all-important fixture.

"We lived each ball at the end, we can't explain what was going on inside. We lost hope at one moment, then Hardik took a wicket and then with each ball, we got the energy. I am happy that I was able to contribute to the team in such a big game after a tough time. I won't be able to forget it. I was happy that I was able to take the team to a fighting total," Kohli added.