The celebrations are not ending anytime soon as Team India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday (IST) and ended their 11-year-old ICC trophy drought. In the final clash against South Africa, India posted a total of 176/7 in 20 overs, after opting to bat first. Later in the chase, the Proteas put up a tough fight but fell short by seven runs as pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya propelled Team India to victory. Apart from them, the most vital contribution was made by star batter Virat Kohli, who battled through his lean patch and played a heroic knock of 76 off 59 balls.

After the memorable title win, the emotions were high in the Indian camp as many players failed to hold back their tears of happiness. From skipper Rohit Sharma to all-rounder Hardik, everyone's eyes were moist.

However, the emotions showed by Virat Kohli became one of the major highlights of the night. After the win, Kohli was on a video call probably with his wife Anushka Sharma. The moment the call got connected, the right-handed batter had tears in his eyes.

A few moments later, he wiped off his tears and started speaking to his kids and a different version of Kohli was seen. He made funny faces to his kids and the entire family celebrated Team India's iconic moment.

Kohli and Rohit both announced their respective retirements from the T20I format, paving way for the younger generation.

"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost.

"Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward and do wonders as we have seen them do in the IPL. I have no doubts that they will keep the flag waving high and take this team further from here now," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.