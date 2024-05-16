Just over a week remains for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The last spots for the IPL 2024 playoffs are being filled with top teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the race. It will be followed by IPL playoffs with the final on May 26. After a brief break, the Indian cricket team will then embark on a mission to win the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, this will be a chance for the side to achieve redemption post the heart-break of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli is a crucial player in India's scheme of things. upon him will be the responsibility of giving the side a great start. The former Indian cricket team captain is in great form the IPL 2024, leading the run charts with a tally of 661 in 13 games.

Ahead of the IPL, his new hairstyle made quite the news. Now, the star has got another hairstyle ahead of the T20 World Cup. The video of the haircut has gone viral.

Virat Kohli's new Hairstyle

King looks good in all hairstyle #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/oVJjqMjLHW — I GK18 (@GayakawadPooja) May 16, 2024

Apart from being a star cricketer, Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most stylish Indian cricketers. His clothing sense and hairstyle often is the talk of the town. Ahead of the IPL 2024, Kohli's new hairstyle, done by celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim, became quite a rage. Not only Kohli, Hakim also does hairstyling for MS Dhoni too. The celebrity hairdresser recently opened up on his charges.

While not revealing directly, how much he charged for Virat Kohli's hairstyle, Hakim gave an idea. "My fee is very simple which everybody knows how much I charge. So, it starts from Rs 1 lakh. That's the minimum," he said on Brut India.

"Mahi sir and Virat, they are very old friends and they have been coming to me for haircuts for a long time. And since IPL was coming now, so we decided to do something cool and different. And Virat always have references that 'we need to try this, we will try that next time'," Hakim said.

He then went on to speak about Virat Kohli's hairstyle for IPL 2024.

"So we keep chatting all the time that what should (be) the next look. This time we decided to do something really cool. We did a slit in his eyebrows and kept the sides a little fade, a little mullet at the back. The texture can show and yeah, and we did a little colour in the hair. So when I posted the picture, it really broke the internet and the amount of shares and likes I got on my post, that was insane," he said.