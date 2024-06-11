Azam Khan has been in news for the last few days. The Pakistan cricket team star has been trolled for his poor form as well as for his fitness. After a poor series against England, Azam Khan failed to do well against USA in Pakistan's first match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The players was eventually dropped from the side in Pakistan's loss against India. After the match, a video has been widely circulating on social media, where a man can be seen having fast food.

Though the face of the man is not clear, Internet thinks it's Azam Khan. NDTV can't conform whether it's Azam Khan or not.

Azam Khan apna career khatay hue pic.twitter.com/nL1mJc3M72 — M (@anngrypakiistan) June 10, 2024

Aag lagi basti main, Azam apni masti mein! pic.twitter.com/zkWqO4nwmI — Usman Jamil (@thtpakistaniguy) June 10, 2024

Azam has been at the receiving end of strong criticism of former players.

Talking about Azam, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. "Babar needed a power hitter. Azam... he's my friend's (Moin Khan) son. He grew up in front of me, but he's not helping his cause," Akram said on ABP News.

"During our times, you could've probably gone off the radar. There was no social media. You just cannot hide. When we played against the USA, you didn't play him as a wicketkeeper. He didn't field for 8 overs. He played as a pinch-hitter, but he couldn't come with Fakhar because he sat out for 8 overs. I just couldn't understand that."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi suggested some changes that the Babar Azam-led side should make in their playing XI as their chances of featuring in the next stage of the T20 World Cup hangs in balance. Pakistan have tried to experiment with their squad during the build-up to the World Cup. Their struggle to find balance and the correct combination has led to their consecutive defeats in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

They suffered a staggering five-run defeat in the Super Over against the co-hosts USA. On Sunday, on a tricky New York surface, Pakistan failed to chase down a 120-run target against their arch-rival India.

With ANI inputs