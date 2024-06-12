The T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA has been quite unique from several standpoints. From drop-in pitches being used to teams being made to train in public parks, a lot of firsts have unfolded at the showpiece event in the United States of America. However, a rather unexpected turn of events took place in New York, where the Indian cricket team is playing its Group A matches at the T20 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to buy gym memberships for its players outside the hotel, as the team was unhappy with the facilities inside.

According to a report in Cricket Next, the players have been using gym facilities at a popular chain in the city as the arrangement within the team hotel in Long Island wasn't adequate.

"Yes, the team doesn't use the hotel gym and they have a membership of a gym nearby and everyone uses that. It is a very popular gym chain," the report quoted a source as saying.

It was earlier reported that the Indian team wasn't happy with the "average facilities" at Cantiague Park, a venue set up by the ICC as an official net area with six drop-in pitches.

USA isn't a cricketing country, but the ICC has been trying to do its best in the attempt to popularise the sport in that part of the world.

"We all are aware of the rushed arrangements everywhere. From practice to ground to the gym facilities in the hotel, everything is here and there. Chaos is the right word," the source further said.

India in a strong position to qualify for the Super 8s of the campaign, having won both of their Group A matches so far. The Indian team has beaten Ireland and Pakistan in their first two matches, and are next scheduled to face co-hosts USA and Canada.