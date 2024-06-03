In the T20 World Cup 2024, all eyes will be on Pakistan cricket team. The Babar Azam-led side finished runners-up in the 2022 edition. Post that, the side could not do well at the ODI World Cup last year. Then, Pakistan saw captaincy change hands with Babar Azam being replaced by Shaheen Afridi as skipper in the T20Is. But that too did not last long as Azam was reinstated weeks away from the 2024 T20 World Cup 2024.

For the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan have been criticised for their squad selection. The one player who has bore the maximum brunt is Azam Khan. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi went to the extent of saying that he would not let the player come near the side in terms of fitness.

Now, a viral video, is being shared by many Pakistan cricket fans. It shows the Pakistan side in a training session, and seem to be having fun. During the course of the training, Babar Azam can be heard as calling Azam Khan something. A section of internet think he called him 'Gainda' (a slang for overweight people). while another section thinks that he called him something else.

This is disgusting, below the belt and outright shambolic. Babar Azam saying that "ay gainda nai siddha hoya" to Azam Khan in practice is an exhibit of everything which is wrong with our society and our team both. As captain you can't be using such words.pic.twitter.com/h5G0sJHJ37 — Abdullah (@abdullahhammad4) June 3, 2024

After Chacha and chota Don, this time it's Azam khan who got a nick name by Babar Azam #BabarAzam #AzamKhan pic.twitter.com/4SVvTPkcxQ — Mariya Rajput (@mariya_raj10) June 3, 2024

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been on the receiving end of some criticism from fans and former players amid his poor show in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. Azam scored just 11 runs in the two matches that he played, while his glove-work was also questionable as he dropped a few easy catches. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, fans and former selectors have questioned his inclusion in the team. While Azam's performances have not been upto the mark, the experts also suggested that the 25-year-old is out of shape to play at the highest level.

Amid the ongoing criticism, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has defended the youngster, urging the fans to back him and the other players who have been selected for the T20 World Cup.

"When we don't select a player, you ask us why we did not select him. And then, when we select him, you ask us why he was selected. We need to back the players who have been selected," Babar said in a press conference.