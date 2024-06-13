Pakistan have been facing severe criticism ever-since they lost two consecutive matches in the Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Babar Azam and co had a forgettable start to their campaign as they faced a shocking defeat against the co-hosts USA. Later, Pakistan suffered yet another loss against their arch-rivals India in a low-scoring encounter. After bundling out India for 119, the 2009 champions completely lost the track with the bat and ended up losing the match by six runs.

Speaking about the team's performance, former Pakistan batter Imran Nazir called Babar and co "coward" and slammed them for making excuses after loss.

"I am sorry but I am forced to say that cricket is game of the fearless. I haven't seen anyone as coward as this team. I often discuss that what new excuse they will be making now. There are no excuses in cricket. No matter what pitch or conditions you are getting, you are bound to perform," said Nazir on a Pakistani TV show.

"In a team, where there's no middle-order batter who can rotate the strike, how can you expect that team to win the World Cup? This team failed to score 80 runs, despite having eight players. First, decide what you have. You neither have good batters, good bowlers, nothing," he added.

Apart from Nazir, Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad, who was also a part of the discussion, shed light on Babar's poor statistics in big competitions.

"Aapne B, C, D teams ke khilaaf perform kar ke logon ko hallucinate kiya hai aur pagal banaya hai (you guys have performed against B, C, D teams and fooled the people)," Shehzad accused the team and further said: "Your salaries were hiked, PCB paid you to evolve yourself and your cricket..."

"Your (Babar) scores in big competitions...your average is 27 and strike rate is 112. And 1400 of your runs have come in a losing cause, which is at No. 3 in the world in that list. So these stats are of which king, tell me that? What should I do with this king who can't win us the match?" he added.

Pakistan will now be squaring off against Ireland in their last Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday in Florida.