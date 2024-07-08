T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday. In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Today, a courtesy meeting was held with Kuldeep Yadav, member of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team." Wrist-spinner Yadav, who hails from Kanpur, said on July 6 the triumph was "an unreal experience" for him and expressed hope that he would be a part of such successes in the future as well.

India beat South Africa in the final on June 29 to win the country's second T20 World Cup title.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, Kuldeep opened up about his marriage plans, but suggested that he won't be marrying a Bollywood actress.

"You'll get the good news soon, but it won't be an actress. It is important that she can take care of me and my family," Kuldeep told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Fans in Mumbai gave Team India a grand reception. After Kuldeep arrived in Kanpur, he also got a similar welcome from his fans over there.

Upon arriving in Kanpur, hundreds of fans came out to welcome their champion Kuldeep, who scalped 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024. The fans arranged fireworks, dhols, and music in the honour of Kuldeep.

