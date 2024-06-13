Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's career has been marred with controversy, including his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010. While Amir has already paid the price for that mistake, having been banned by the ICC for five years, it seems that the fans haven't forgotten the incident. The veteran pacer's integrity has been often put into question by former players and fans of the Pakistan cricket team. Having said that, a fan called out Amir for the same amid the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

In a viral video, a man can be heard yelling the word "fixer" while Amir was walking near the boundary line at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

Muhammed Amir under attack for betraying his country and for criticizing Babar Azam too much without any cause pic.twitter.com/aA3jQh7KrU — Leo(@larthbroke) June 12, 2024

However, social media users criticised the man for targetting Amir, especially for something which he has already paid the price for.

Here's how internet reacted:

Boht he ghatiya harkat — Zaheer (@ZaheerAhmad0786) June 12, 2024

I was there standing besides the guy doing this. Horrible from the fan. He has been punished for his actions, let's move on. — Basit Irfan (@basitirfan) June 12, 2024

shameful people let the man live — Makaveli (@B10Faz) June 12, 2024

Khuda maf kr deata hai log nai sai kaha tha kisi nay — Yahya Warraich (@YahyaWarra47782) June 12, 2024

bewaqoof log. Such people should be immmediately kicked out of the stadium by security. — Mehwish Ali (@mehwish_al47962) June 12, 2024

After his selection in the squad for the T20 World Cup, Amir insisted that he is tired of former cricketers calling him out for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

"I have done penance for that big mistake and if you look at my career I was banned from 2010 to 2015 and took retirement from 2020 to 2024 so I have lost nine years but I accept it all as God's will and I have moved on," Amir told Pakistani journalist Hafiz Mohammad Imran on his YouTube channel.

Amid criticism, Amir has suggested that he has been picked in the T20I side on the basis of his performances in Pakistan's premier domestic T20 competition the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"There has been a lot of criticism by some people on me and Imad being selected without playing domestic cricket. I ask them what is Pakistan's premier domestic T20 event. The PSL. And both of us (Imad) have played and performed in the PSL besides appearing regularly in other leagues. So what is wrong with selecting us for the T20 format?" he added.