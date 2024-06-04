Legendary Australian cricket team fast bowler Glenn McGrath has stated that the T20 World Cup 2024 will be a big test for India. Currently serving as the director of coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath also said that the gap of five months since India last played a T20I would not affect the men in blue, as the players are coming fresh off the IPL. The Australian great also lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah. The latter will lead India's pace battery in the West Indies and the USA, where the T20 World Cup is being held. "It (T20 World Cup) will be a big test for India," said McGrath, naming Australia, West Indies and New Zealand as tournament favourites alongside Rohit Sharma's team.

McGrath emphasised that Rohit Sharma will play a pivotal role in guiding India to glory.

"You need a team that is comfortable, set and confident. A lot of it is going to go around Rohit Sharma. He is a quality player and is experienced. You need someone to hold the team together," said McGrath.

Rohit's form tapered off towards the end of IPL 2024. However, his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah picked up 20 wickets. McGrath said that Bumrah would need the right support if India are to go the distance this summer.

"He (Bumrah) is one bowler who the batters find difficult to play and get on top of, even in T20s," McGrath said. "It is also about who is going to take wickets around him," he added.

As predicted by many experts, Bumrah will likely be partnered by Arshdeep Singh if India opted to go with three spinners. Three-time World Cup winner McGrath spoke about the importance of good powerplay bowling.

"In T20s, you do not have much time to be ready. If bowlers take one or two overs to warm up, the game is already over," said McGrath. "If you've got a good opening-bowling combination, that is where you're going to win matches," he pointed out.

Advertisement

India play next on June 5, kicking off their 2024 T20 World Cup against Ireland in New York.