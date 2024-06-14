England (ENG) will face Oman (OMN) in Match 28 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on June 14 at 12:30 AM IST. England have played two matches in the tournament so far. They are ranked fourth with one point on the points table, while Oman have played three games and are currently ranked fifth with no points. In the last match played by England against Australia, the Aussies beat England by 36 runs. The top fantasy player for England was Jos Buttler who scored 83 fantasy points.

In Oman's last match in this tournament, Scotland beat Oman by seven wickets. The top fantasy player for Oman was Pratik Athavale who scored 77 fantasy points.

ENG vs OMN (England vs Oman), Match 28 - Match Information

Match: England vs Oman, Match 28

Date: June 14, 2024

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

ENG vs OMN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 68 runs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the side chasing.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 °C with 73% humidity. 5.27 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

ENG vs OMN, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Aqib Ilyas

Aqib Ilyas is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 100 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 10. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 100 runs. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Mehran Khan

Mehran Khan is a bowler with an average of 66 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the last five matches, Mehran has taken seven wickets.

Joseph Buttler

Jos Buttler is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.7. Buttler is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent five matches, he has scored 186 runs.

Philip Salt

Phil Salt is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent five matches, Salt has scored 101 runs.

Samuel Curran

Sam Curran is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Sam Curran has an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a left-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 118 runs. Sam also bowls decently, bowling left-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken five wickets.

Mark Wood

Mark Wood is a bowler with an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls right-arm fast and in the last four matches, he has taken six wickets.

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan Maqsood can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 106 runs.

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a left-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Pratik Athavale

Pratik Athavale is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 31 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 118 runs.

ENG vs OMN, Squads

England (ENG): Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood and Jay Odedra.

ENG vs OMN, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Pratik Athavale

Batters: Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Mehran Khan

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone