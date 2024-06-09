The T20 World Cup 2024 is creating a lot of buzz, especially with the highly anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The upcoming contest between the two rivals promises to be an interesting and exciting match with the unpredictable nature of the pitch also likely to play its part in the encounter. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, we predict India's starting XI for the match.

Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

As the captain and an experienced opener, Rohit Sharma's aggressive start with the bat will be extremely crucial for the Indian team. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate makes him indispensable at the top. With over 4000 runs and a strike rate of 139.98 in T20Is, Rohit is one of the top players in the T20 format. Rohit scored 52 in 37 balls against Ireland in his previous match on the same ground and he will look to continue piling on the runs at this venue against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not perform well against Ireland in India's first match, but we cannot deny his match-winning capabilities and ability to control pressure during the big games. Virat has 488 runs against Pakistan in T20Is, with a highest score of 82 not out and a strike rate of 123.85 in 10 matches. He will be eager to further improve his numbers against Pakistan in the upcoming contest.

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Pant's return from injury has been promising since IPL 2024, and his aggressive batting and wicketkeeping ability make him India's first-choice gloveman. Pant has scored 1023 runs in 67 T20Is with a strike rate of 126.76. He had a great start to the tournament, scoring an unbeaten 36 in 26 balls against Ireland, including three fours and two sixes. He will be eager to kick on and have another significant impact against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav

SKY is currently the number 1 T20I batter in the world and one of India's most important assets in this World Cup. His innovative and explosive batting at number four provides the necessary firepower in the Indian middle order. SKY has scored 2143 runs in 61 T20Is, including four tons and 17 half-centuries. India will hope for him to perform at his peak against Pakistan after he missed out with the bat against Ireland.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube had a great IPL season, with CSK scoring 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.30. His power-hitting and handy medium pace brings versatility to the Indian team. Dube has scored 276 runs in 22 T20Is and taken eight wickets. He will be eager to improve on those numbers against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik had a mixed IPL season with Mumbai Indians. He wasn't particularly good with the bat, but did take 11 wickets. His role as a finisher and medium-fast bowler provides balance to the Indian team. Hardik has accumulated 1348 runs and taken 76 wickets in 93 T20Is. He also played admirably in the team's opening match against Ireland, getting three wickets and delivering a maiden over. A game-changer for India on his day, it will be interesting to see how he fares against Pakistan.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja's all-round capabilities provide depth to both India's batting and bowling. He has scored 480 runs and taken 53 wickets in 67 T2OIs. His sharp fielding is another facet of his game that benefits the team, especially in the T20 format. Expect Jadeja to be in the thick of the action against Pakistan.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel adds more depth to India's batting order while also providing his captain with an additional bowling option if needed. Axar has taken 50 wickets and scored 361 runs in 53 Twenty20 Internationals. He can make his presence felt with bat as well as ball and India will rely on him to help get the better of Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best pacers in the world right now, and he will spearhead India's speed attack in this battle. He was outstanding in the opening match against Ireland, taking two wickets for six runs and winning the Player of the Match award. Bumrah's death-over skills and ability to bowl yorkers make him indispensable to the team. His improved form and fitness are big positives for India.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep's left-arm pace and ability to bowl accurately with a new ball make him a valuable part of the team. Arshdeep has taken 64 wickets in 45 international outings. He was brilliant against Ireland, providing India with much-needed early breakthroughs by taking two wickets in an over. However, his tendency to leak runs and give extras is something Arshdeep will look to improve on against Pakistan.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj was in excellent form in India's opening T20 World Cup 2024 encounter, taking one wicket with a superb economy rate of 4.3. His ability to swing the ball and provide bouncers could be a significant advantage for India on the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. He has 13 wickets in 11 T20Is and will be hungry to add to his tally against Pakistan.