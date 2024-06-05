Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will be played between Australia and Oman (AUS vs OMN) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados on June 6 at 06:00 AM IST.

AUS vs OMN (Australia vs Oman), Match 10 - Match Information

Match: Australia vs Oman, Match 10

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

AUS vs OMN, Match Preview

Advertisement

Oman have played one match in the tournament and are ranked fourth on the points table, Australia are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Australia have won four games and lost one.

AUS vs OMN, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 154 runs.

Pace or Spin?

Advertisement

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius with 69% humidity. Winds at a speed of 7.37 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

AUS vs OMN, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Aqib Ilyas

Aqib Ilyas has an average of 108 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 113 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken 11 wickets.

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan Maqsood is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. Maqsood is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 86 runs. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken six wickets.

Mehran Khan

Mehran Khan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Mehran has an average of 58 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken two wickets.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is a bowler with an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.4 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a leg-break googly bowler and in the recent five matches, Zampa has taken 10 wickets.

Travis Head

Travis Head is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 49 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the last five matches, Travis has scored 34 runs.

David Warner

David Warner can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 40 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He is a top-order, left-handed batter. In the last five matches, Warner has scored 79 runs.

Khalid Kail

Khalid Kail is a batter with an average of 28 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a punt pick in your team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 145 runs.

Kaleemullah Khan

Kaleemullah is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 22 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He bowls right-arm medium and in the last five matches, Kaleemullah has taken 2 wickets.

AUS vs OMN, Squads

Australia (AUS): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (captain), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood and Jay Odedra.

AUS vs OMN, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Josh Inglis and Naseem Khushi

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Khalid Kail

All-Rounders: Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell

Bowler: Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)