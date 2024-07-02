After 17 years, India secured their second T20 World Cup 2024 title on June 29. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue triumphed by seven runs in an exciting final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. India won every single game they played in the tournament, defeating teams like Ireland, co-host USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. Their final league match against Canada was abandoned due to rain, resulting in both teams sharing a point each.

In the Super 8s, they dominated Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia advancing to the semis with six points. The semi-final against England was highly anticipated, as India sought redemption for their 10-wicket loss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. This time, they convincingly defeated England by 68 runs, securing their place in the final against South Africa.

As the tournament has finally wrapped up, let's take a look at how Team India's batters, all-rounders and bowlers have performed so far.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had an extravagant time with the bat in the tournament. He led the team from the front and propelled India to quick starts by tormenting even the most experienced bowlers in the powerplays. His batting prowess led him to 257 runs in just eight matches including three half-centuries and a commendable strike rate of 156.70.

While Rohit maintained his fine form, his opening partner Virat Kohli had a slow start to his World Cup campaign, scoring only 75 runs in seven matches and struggling with his scoring rate. However, the team and management never lost faith in him, and Kohli delivered a brilliant, match-winning knock of 76 in the final, marking a stylish farewell in his last T20 World Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a solid campaign, scoring 171 runs in eight matches and playing crucial cameos when the top order faltered. Suryakumar Yadav complemented Pant by scoring 199 runs in eight matches, including two fifties.

In the all-rounders' unit, vice-captain Hardik Pandya excelled with both bat and ball. After a challenging IPL season, he rebounded in the World Cup, scoring 144 runs and taking 11 wickets in eight matches. In the final, his wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were crucial to India's victory.

Axar Patel also shone as a spin-bowling all-rounder, contributing 92 runs and taking nine wickets in eight matches. His standout performance with the ball, taking 3/23 against England in the semi-final, and his 47-run knock in the final were key to maintaining India's perfect record.

Shivam Dube, another all-rounder, joined the team after an impressive IPL 2024 season. Known for his height, build, and power to clear long boundaries, Dube added depth to India's batting order. However, he had an underwhelming T20 World Cup, scoring only 133 runs in eight matches. Despite limited T20I experience, his hard-hitting style shows promise for the future.

Ravindra Jadeja also faced challenges, struggling to make an impact with just one wicket in eight matches. Nonetheless, his fielding played a crucial role in restricting opponents throughout the tournament.

While the all-rounders contributed, the bowlers were pivotal in India's successful T20 World Cup campaign. Jasprit Bumrah stood out with his unplayable yorkers and ability to contain runs, taking 15 wickets in eight matches, with a best of 3/7 and an economy rate of 4.17. He consistently delivered crucial breakthroughs when needed.

Similarly, Arshdeep Singh shone, often striking early and claiming 17 wickets in eight matches, making him the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Despite some challenges in containing runs, he maintained an economy rate of 7.16 and had a best of 4/9, becoming the only Indian bowler to achieve a four-wicket haul in the tournament.

A crucial part of India's spin attack, Kuldeep Yadav took 10 wickets in five matches this season. As a master of spin and unpredictable googlies, he effectively restricted opponents, maintaining an economy rate of 6.95. His standout performance of 3/19 against England was instrumental in India reaching the final.

Another bowler who showed potential was Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his World Cup campaign by taking a wicket in the opening match against Ireland. However, due to limited opportunities, Siraj did not play any games after the initial group-stage matches, leaving his impact somewhat limited in the tournament.

India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign was a remarkable journey, marked by resilience and teamwork. With standout performances from key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, the team demonstrated both skill and determination. The all-round contributions, particularly in crucial moments, propelled India to victory, securing their second T20 World Cup title. This triumph not only highlighted the depth and talent within the squad but also set a strong foundation for future success in international cricket.