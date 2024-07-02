The discussion over Suryakumar Yadav's sensational catch in the final over of 2024 T20 World Cup summit clash is not going to end anytime soon. The stunning grab from Suryakumar at the boundary line was so close that it has led to several controversies. Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had David Miller on the strike. The southpaw hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, released it just as he went over the boundary and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.

In a fresh criticism of the catch, many user on social media claimed that the boundary cushion was pushed outside deliberately during the second innings to give Indian team an unfair advantage.

The allegation was wrong as the boundary cushion was outside the line even during the Indian innings.

It is quite a common way of changing the positions of boundary ropes ahead of the a match, depending on the pitch being selected for a game.

I was there at the ground in the TV commentary box and can tell that the white line that's in question here was not the boundary. The boundary rope wedge was behind that white line and this was the case from the start of the match.



When the pitch is changed, the boundaries are... https://t.co/2UU3p4OEl1 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 30, 2024

"I am just grateful to be in that moment to do something special for the country...god's plan it was," Suryakumar told PTI about the catch.

For many old-time fans, the catch brought back memories of the unbelievable one taken by Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup final against the mighty West Indies. Viv Richards top-edged a Madan Lal delivery and Kapil ran sideways from mid-on to take the blinder.