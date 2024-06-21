The Indian cricket team's journey in the T20 World Cup Super 8 started with a big win over Afghanistan on Thursday. Despite being challenged at various stages of the match, India emerged victorious almost unscathed. Though Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could not fire to their potential, Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine half-century with decent support Hardik Pandya. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire while the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav got success too.



For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan took three and took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube. Till the time he was bowling, Indian batters found the going difficult. However, SKY hit him for some boundaries. They even came face to face as Rashid could be seen telling him something. "Stop sweeping me, he says," Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricket team coach, said on commentary.

After the win against Afghanistan, India have their remaining matches against Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (June 24) and they will have to perform well in these to secure a berth in the semifinals.

In the run-chase of 182 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz started off well by smoking Arshdeep Singh for a four and a six in the first over. However, in the next over, Jasprit Bumrah got Gurbaz caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wicket for just 11 runs in eight balls. Afghanistan were 13/1 in 1.2 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Afghanistan was 66/3, with Naib (17*) and Omarzai (25*) unbeaten.

Just as Afghanistan was building a partnership, Indian spinners pulled things back in their favour as Kuldeep removed Naib for 17 in 21 balls, with a four and six, while Jadeja dismissed Omarzai for 26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six. Axar took a fine catch to remove Omarzai. Afghanistan sunk to 71/5 in 11.1 overs.

Bumrah (3/7) and Arshdeep (3/36) were the top bowlers for India. Kuldeep got two while Axar and Jadeja got one each.

Earlier, a fine half-century by Suryakumar Yadav and his 60-run partnership with Hardik Pandya helped India reach 181/8 in their 20 overs against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights Game at Barbados on Thursday.

India needs to defend 182 runs to start off Super 8s with a win.

With PTI inputs