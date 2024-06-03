Sri Lanka (SL) will face South Africa (SA) in Match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The game will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 3, starting at 08:00 PM IST.

Team Form and Performance

This will be South Africa's first match of the tournament. In their last five T20 matches, South Africa have struggled, winning only one game and losing four.

Sri Lanka are also playing their first game of the tournament. They have had a slightly better recent form, winning three out of their last five T20 matches and losing two.

Head-to-Head Statistics

The last encounter between these two teams was during the ICC World Twenty20 in 2021, where South Africa came out on top. Pathum Nissanka was the standout player for Sri Lanka with 104 fantasy points, while Tabraiz Shamsi led the charts for South Africa with 105 fantasy points.

Players to Watch Out For

Sri Lanka:

1. Wanindu Hasaranga:

A versatile all-rounder, Hasaranga is known for his leg-break bowling and handy contributions with the bat. In his last five matches, he has scored 106 runs and taken four wickets.

2. Kusal Mendis:

A top-order right-handed batter and wicket-keeper, Mendis has scored 74 runs in his last five matches.

3. Matheesha Pathirana:

A promising right-arm fast bowler, Pathirana has taken six wickets in his recent five matches.

South Africa:

1. Reeza Hendricks:

A top-order right-handed batter, Hendricks has been in excellent form, scoring 229 runs in his last five matches.

2. Ryan Rickelton:

Another top-order batter and wicket-keeper, Rickelton has scored 99 runs in his recent five matches.

3. Bjorn Fortuin:

A slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Fortuin has taken three wickets in his last five matches.

Match Insights

Both teams will be eager to start their T20 World Cup campaign with a win. South Africa will look to overcome their recent poor form, while Sri Lanka aims to capitalise on their relatively better run. With key players like Hasaranga and Hendricks in form, the match promises to be an exciting contest.

Don't miss the action as these two competitive sides clash in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.