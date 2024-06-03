Sri Lanka (SL) will be playing against South Africa (SA) in Match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 3 at 08:00 PM IST.

SL vs SA (Sri Lanka vs South Africa), Match 4 - Match Information

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Match 4

Date: June 3, 2024

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

SL vs SA, Match Preview

South Africa are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, South Africa have won one game and lost four. Sri Lanka are also playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Sri Lanka have won three games and lost two.

SL vs SA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is balanced.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 15 degree celcius with 60% humidity. Winds at a speed of 6.82 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

SL vs SA, Head-to-Head

In the 17 matches played between these two teams, South Africa's bowlers have earned the most fantasy points for their team, while the all-rounders have earned the most fantasy points for Sri Lanka.

Both teams last played against each other in the Super 12 - Match 25 of the ICC World Twenty20, 2021, where Pathum Nissanka scored the highest fantasy points for Sri Lanka with 104 points while Tabraiz Shamsi topped the fantasy points leaderboard for South Africa with 105 points.

SL vs SA, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Wanindu Hasaranga has an average of 70 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. He is a right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, this player has scored 106 runs. Hasaranga is also a handy bowler, bowling leg-break and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 63 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played five matches, Mendis has scored 74 runs.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks is a batter with an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recently played five matches, Hendricks has scored 229 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (SL)

Matheesha Pathirana is a bowler with an average of 53 fantasy points in the last six games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Matheesha Pathirana bowls right-arm fast and in the recent five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton is a wicket-keeper with an average of 48 fantasy points in the last three games, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order, left-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recent 5 matches, he has scored 99 runs.

Angelo Mathews (SL)

Angelo Mathews is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 45 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.2. He is a right-handed batter. In the recently played four matches, he has scored 99 runs.

Bjorn Fortuin (SA)

Bjorn Fortuin is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 35 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the recently played five matches, he has taken three wickets.

Nuwan Thushara (SL)

Nuwan Thushara is a bowler with an average of 29 fantasy points in the last eight games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and can be a punt pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken five wickets.

SL vs SA, Squads

Sri Lanka (SL): Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando (travelling reserve), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (travelling reserve), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (travelling reserve) and Janith Liyanage (travelling reserve).

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger (travelling reserve) and Lungi Ngidi (travelling reserve).

SL vs SA, Dream 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Angelo Mathews and Reeza Hendricks

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga and Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Dunith Wellalage and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga