Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to clash in Match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. Sri Lanka, having lost their opening match, will be eager to bounce back. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are playing their first game of the tournament. In their last five T20I matches, Bangladesh have secured two victories and suffered three defeats.

SL v BAN Players To Watch Out For

Sri Lanka

1. Wanindu Hasaranga

Known for his all-round capabilities, Wanindu Hasaranga has scored 97 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches. As a leg-break bowler and middle-order batsman, he adds stability to both the batting and bowling units.

2. Kusal Mendis

A top-order right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, Kusal Mendis has scored 93 runs in the last five matches. His ability to provide brisk starts makes him a reliable asset both with the bat and behind the stumps.

3. Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana will lead Sri Lanka's pace attack. Known for his speed and toe-crushing yorkers, he has taken five wickets in his last five matches.

Bangladesh

1. Tanzid Hasan

An aggressive batter, Tanzid Hasan plays a key role in Bangladesh's batting unit. Known for generating quick runs, he has amassed 148 runs in the last five matches and will be crucial in setting a competitive total.

2. Taskin Ahmed

A right-arm fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed is a pivotal member of Bangladesh's pace lineup. Known for spearheading the attack and consistently taking important wickets, he has claimed eight wickets in his last five matches.

3. Shakib Al Hasan

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan brings a wealth of experience to the side. He has scored 85 runs and taken two wickets in his last five matches. Shakib will be eager to contribute with both bat and ball to guide his team to victory against Sri Lanka.

Conclusion:

As these two teams face off, fans can look forward to a thrilling contest with standout performances from key players. The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams eager to secure a vital win although the Lankans seem to have a slight edge.