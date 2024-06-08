Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will have to bounce back from their crushing defeat to South Africa in their opener. Their batters will be expected to show better shot selection and greater match awareness. The bowlers did well while defending 77 against South Africa and the Islanders would fancy their chances against an out of form Bangladesh side. Bangladesh have struggled in the shortest format this year. The have had series losses against Sri Lanka and USA. They were handed a comprehensive defeat by India in their warm up game as well.



When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 8.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas .

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 6:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in New Zealand on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

