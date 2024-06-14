In Match 31 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, South Africa will face Nepal at the picturesque Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent. Scheduled for June 15 at 05:00 AM IST, this clash promises to be an exciting encounter between a seasoned cricketing nation and an emerging team eager to make its mark. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial win to boost their standings in the tournament.

South Africa's Performance and Key Players:

South Africa have displayed solid form in the tournament so far, winning three out of their four matches and earning six points.

Their recent victory was a nail-biting encounter against Bangladesh, where they triumphed by just four runs. Key performances from their players have been instrumental in their success. Keshav Maharaj was the top fantasy performer in their win, contributing significantly with both bat and ball and scoring 89 fantasy points.

Marco Jansen, their left-arm medium-fast bowler, has taken two wickets in the last three matches at an average of 26, showcasing his ability to generate pace and bounce.

Ottneil Baartman, another standout performer, has claimed eight wickets in the last four matches at an impressive average of 9.1, making him a crucial player for South Africa.

Reeza Hendricks, despite having a tough time recently with only 13 runs in the last four matches, remains a key player due to his experience and potential to play big innings.

Nepal's Performance and Key Players:

Nepal, on the other hand, have played only one match in the tournament, securing one point. They are currently positioned fourth on the points table.

In their last outing, Nepal faced a tough challenge against the Netherlands and were defeated by six wickets. Despite the loss, individual performances have shown promise.

Rohit Kumar Paudel, a top-order right-handed batter, has been a consistent performer, scoring 118 runs in the last five matches and providing stability to Nepal's batting lineup.

Sagar Dhakal, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has taken five wickets in the last five matches, demonstrating his ability to trouble batters with his spin.

Dipendra Singh Airee, an all-rounder, has scored 52 fantasy points in the match against the Netherlands. Over the last five matches, he has scored 25 runs and taken one wicket at an average of 45 per match. His all-round capabilities add depth to Nepal's lineup.

As South Africa look to maintain their winning momentum and Nepal aim to make a statement, this match is set to be an intriguing contest. Fans can expect a blend of strategic gameplay, individual brilliance and competitive spirit from both teams.