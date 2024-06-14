South Africa have played three matches in the tournament and earned six points, while Nepal have played one match in the tournament and they are ranked fourth on the points table with one point. In their last match, South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs. The top fantasy player for South Africa was Keshav Maharaj who scored 89 fantasy points. In the previous match, Nepal suffered a six-wicket defeat against Netherlands. The top fantasy player for Nepal was Dipendra Singh Airee who scored 52 fantasy points.

SA vs NEP, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 105 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 55% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius with 78% humidity. Winds at a speed of 7.81 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

SA vs NEP, Fantasy XI Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen can be a good pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 69 fantasy points in the last seven games and a fantasy rating of nine. Jansen bowls left-arm medium-fast and in the last three games, he has taken two wickets at an average of 26.

Rohit Kumar Paudel (NEP)

Rohit Paudel is a batter with an average of 59 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points. Paudel is a top-order, right-handed batter who has scored 118 runs in his last five matches.

Sagar Dhakal (NEP)

Sagar Dhakal is a safe pick for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 51 fantasy points in the last four games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. Dhakal is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler who has taken five wickets in as many matches.

Ottneil Baartman (SA)

Ottneil Baartman is a key inclusion to your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 44 fantasy points in the last four games and a fantasy rating of 8.8. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the last four matches, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 9.1.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks is a batter with an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.7 and can be a high-risk, high-returns pick for your Fantasy XI Team. In his last four matches, Hendricks has managed to only score 13 runs.

Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)

Dipendra Singh Airee is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 38 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. The all-rounder has scored 25 runs with the bat and taken one wicket with the ball in hand in his last five matches.

Karan Khatri Chhetri (NEP)

Karan KC is a differential pick for your Fantasy XI Fantasy Team. He has an average of 35 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Chhetri is a right-arm fast bowler and in the recent five matches, he has taken two wickets.

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)

Kushal Bhurtel can be a punt pick for your Fantasy XI Team. He has an average of 28 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. With the bat, Bhurtel has scored 31 runs in his last five matches. With the ball in hand, he has taken 2 wickets in the recent matches.

Gulshan Kumar Jha (NEP)

Gulshan Jha is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 28 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. He bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the recent matches, he has taken one wicket at an average of 73.

SA vs NEP, Squads

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Ottniel Baartman, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger (travelling reserve) and Lungi Ngidi (travelling reserve).

Nepal (NEP): Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

SA vs NEP, Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel and David Miller

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulshan Jha

Bowlers: Ottneil Baartman and Marco Jansen

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Ottneil Baartman