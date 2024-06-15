South Africa vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Having already stormed into the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight, South Africa will take on Nepal in a clash between Group D table-toppers and wooden spooners at Kingstown. Anrich Nortje, who is the joint second leading wicket-taker with eight scalps, has been in splendid form, and he will look to make life tough for Nepal batters. The Proteas would also hope that their top-order in Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, skipper Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs to get back their mojo ahead of the Super Eight.

When will the South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

What time will the South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The South Africa vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)