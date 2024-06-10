Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, features a clash between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The match is scheduled for June 10 at 08:00 PM IST.

SA vs BAN, Match Preview

The 21st match of the tournament features South Africa taking on Bangladesh. South Africa have demonstrated strong form, winning both of their matches so far. They aim to solidify their position at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Bangladesh have played one match and secured a victory, placing them second in the standings. This clash promises to be exciting as both teams are eager to maintain their winning streaks.

SA vs BAN, Head-to-Head

Historically, South Africa has dominated this matchup, winning all eight encounters against Bangladesh. Despite Bangladesh's recent improvements, their track record against South Africa remains a challenge. Our analysis suggests that South Africa has a strong chance of continuing their winning run in this fixture.

In their last meeting during the Super 12 - Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, 2022, Rilee Rossouw was the standout performer for South Africa with 158 fantasy points, while Litton Das topped Bangladesh's fantasy points chart with 61 points.

SA vs BAN, Top Players to Watch Out For

Ottneil Emile Graham Baartman (SA)

Baartman has taken nine wickets in his last four matches, averaging 7.1. His performance at this venue has been notable, with a record of taking five wickets in recent games.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Jansen is a versatile all-rounder; he has scored 20 runs in his last three matches and has taken a few wickets. At this venue, Jansen's recent performances include taking two wickets in three matches.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

A left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Shakib has had mixed results recently but has shown promise with both bat and ball. Against South Africa, he has taken five wickets in recent encounters.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan Tamim is a top-order left-handed batter. He has scored 99 runs in his last five matches, averaging 24.8 per game.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and has taken 13 wickets in his recent matches. Although his record against South Africa has been variable, he remains a high-risk, high-reward pick.

Reeza Raphael Hendricks (SA)

Hendricks is a top-order right-handed batter. In his recent matches, he has scored 47 runs, averaging 11.8.

Md Towhid Hridoy (BAN)

Towhid Hridoy is a promising top-order right-handed batter. He has scored 136 runs in his last five matches, averaging 27.2 per game.

As South Africa and Bangladesh face off in this crucial match, both teams have key players who can turn the tide. South Africa's historical dominance and current form make them the favourites, but Bangladesh's all-rounders and bowlers could spring a surprise. Keep an eye on the players highlighted for potential game-changing performances.