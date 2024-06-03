Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka have opted to bat against Sri Lanka in a high-profile Group D match in T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Aiden Markram-led South Africa enter the tournament as one of the favourites while the Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka are expected to provide a strong fight in a much-anticipated encounter. The match will be of interest for the Indian cricket team as they will face Ireland at the same venue. (Live Scorecard)

Follow SL vs SA Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Updates -