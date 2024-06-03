Story ProgressBack to home
SL vs SA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SL Opt To Bat vs SA
SL vs SA LIVE Score: South Africa take on Sri Lanka in a much-anticipated Group D clash in T20 World Cup 2024.
Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score© X (formerly Twitter)
Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka have opted to bat against Sri Lanka in a high-profile Group D match in T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Aiden Markram-led South Africa enter the tournament as one of the favourites while the Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka are expected to provide a strong fight in a much-anticipated encounter. The match will be of interest for the Indian cricket team as they will face Ireland at the same venue. (Live Scorecard)
Follow SL vs SA Live Score ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Updates -
Match 4, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 03, 2024
Play In Progress
SL
2/0 (1.0)
SA
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.00
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
1* (4)
Kusal Mendis
1 (2)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
2/0 (1)
Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup
No run.
Identical length, but this time on the fourth stump line, Pathum Nissanka camps back and guides it with the pace towards deep third for an easy single.
This time angles it closer to the body on a length and on the top of the middle, Kusal Mendis knocks it off the back foot towards cover-point for a single.
FOUR! First four of the game! Kagiso Rabada starts off from over the wicket, hits the deck hard, outside off, Kusal Mendis just ramps it over first slip for a boundary.
It will be Kagiso Rabada to steam in from the other end.
Again that extra bounce! On the back of a length, across off, Pathum Nissanka again gets beaten on the outside edge as he fiddles at it. A good over for South Africa and Marco Jansen. Just a couple of runs from it.
PEACH! Hits the deck hard and gets a spongy-bounce around off, Pathum Nissanka gets squared up and the ball flirts past his outside edge to the keeper.
Stays over the wicket, this time the leather gets a bit of an inward movement, on the middle and full in length, Pathum Nissanka goes for a biggie on the leg side but the swing beats him and the ball thuds the front pad.
Steams in from over the wicket, lands this one full and straight on the stumps, Kusal Mendis swipes it across the line, and along the ground towards deep backward square leg for a single to open his account.
Hits the hard length, on the middle and slightly takes off the deck as well, Kusal Mendis hops back and pats it to the off side.
Over the wicket starts Jansen, bowls it full and on off, Pathum Nissanka covers his off-pole and strides ahead in the line of the ball, knocks it in front of covers and fetches a quick single to get off the mark.
We are done with the national anthems, and it is now time to get going in the 'Big Apple'. The sun is shining in its full glory as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. Aiden Markram leads his troops out to the centre. Out walk the two Sri Lankan openers, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. Marco Jansen will start with the new ball for the Proteas. Away we go...
We are moments away from the first ball, but before that, Aiden Markram and Wanindu Hasaranga will lead their respective sides out for the national anthems. It will be South Africa's first, followed by the national anthem of Sri Lanka.
Aiden Markram, the skipper of South Africa says that they would have actually bowled first and says he's not too sure how it is going to play but adds the history of the wicket has a bit of Adelaide in it. States that the team is playing good cricket and they did well in the ODI World Cup. He's hopeful to get going in this T20 World Cup. Further adds that the facilities are really nice and is excited to play at this venue. Ends up by saying they are going with four quicks and one spinner including Keshav Maharaj.
The skipper of Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga says that they will bat first. Mentions that the wicket looks good and that they want to get a good score on the board. Further adds that they believe in their strong bowling unit and want to back them. Shares that the preparation has been good and the team is ready to go. Informs that they are going with 7 batters and 4 bowlers, including 2 all-rounders.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
TOSS UPDATE - The coin-flip lands in the favour of Sri Lanka and Wanindu Hasaranga elects to BAT first.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka also field a strong squad with a blend of youth and experience. However, their recent humbling by the Netherlands in the warm-up fixture suggests areas for improvement. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis solidify the top order, while the likes of Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka add depth in the batting order. Veterans Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka add more stability. Skipper Wanindu Hasaranga leads the spin department, with Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana who will hold key roles on slower tracks. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka, along with speedsters Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera, strengthens the pace attack. Both teams possess a fair share of all-rounders which make the contest even more interesting. Stay tuned as the toss and the teams are up next in a few moments.
The Proteas enter this competition after a series defeat against the West Indies and on the back of five defeats on the trot, but they are now reinforced with key experienced players that make them dangerous enough. The South African squad boasts enough raw power-hitting prowess to send shivers down the spine of any bowling attack. Importantly, Quinton de Kock has regained his form and is scoring runs again, while Reeza Hendricks, skipper Aiden Markram, and David Miller strengthen the middle order. Heinrich Klaasen, known for his ability to hit sixes at will, and Tristan Stubbs, who had a phenomenal Indian T20 League season, add the requisite firepower down the order. The Proteas also have solid options in both spin and pace departments, with Kagiso Rabada spearheading the bowling arsenal including Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi as the spin duo, making them tough contenders.