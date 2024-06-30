It was a super emotional moment for Rohit Sharma on Saturday when India lifted the T20 World Cup title after 17 years. The Indian team defeated South Africa by a narrow seven-run margin in the final that almost slipped away from their grip. India captain Rohit was about to lose a third ICC final in around a year's time, but this time a different fate was awaiting the skipper. As things turned out, India managed to eke out a win and Rohit found no bounds of his joy. Check it all here -

Us rohit bhai us pic.twitter.com/p8bu08wMGl — Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) June 29, 2024

India skipper Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is after guiding the team to its second World Cup in the format, describing it as the perfect time to "say goodbye". This was after his long-time teammate Virat Kohli brought down curtains on his fabled career minutes after India defeated South Africa at the Kensington Oval in the final.

"This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words," Rohit told the post-match press conference.

"This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.

Emotional Rohit Sharma with his wife after the historic win. pic.twitter.com/bNOn5Ay6Ua — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2024

The 37-year-old had led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup where the team was ousted in the semifinals by eventual champions England.

Rohit-led India then lost the World Test Championship final to Australia in June 2023.

In the same year, India also reached the final of the 50-over World Cup at home under Rohit's leadership, but succumbed to Australia in the summit clash at Ahmedabad.

Rohit left T20Is with 4231 runs from 159 matches, having made five hundreds and 32 fifties. He continues to be active in the Test and ODI formats.

(With PTI Inputs)