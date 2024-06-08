Story ProgressBack to home
Rohit Sharma's Press Conference For India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Live Updates: "No Batting Position Fixed" - Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Live For India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma addresses the media ahead ofIndia's much-anticipated Group A encounter.
Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Live For India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Latest Updates© AFP
Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Live For India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma addresses the media ahead of India's much-anticipated Group A encounter against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The two teams have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade and that makes every international match between them a special occasion for fans. India defeated Ireland to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a victory while the Babar Azam-led Pakistan slumped to a loss against United States.
- 21:23 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Rohit on New York pitchThese wickets are challenging, even curator was confused on how they will behave: Rohit on pitches in New York.
- 21:22 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: On complacency"I am pretty confident. The body language plays a big part for any game. There is no room for complacency. Any team can beat any on a given day. You cannot relax. If you don't have a good day, you can take some brilliant catches and that can change the complexion of the game," Rohit Sharma said at the press conference.
- 21:21 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Rohit on style of cricket"You gotta be innovative and brave. There is a reason why we are playing with eight batters. Yes, conditions do matter and here you got to be mindful," Rohit Sharma on playing a fearless brand of cricket.
- 21:19 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: On Pakistan's form"They lost to Zimbabwe last time but still they made it to the final. This is a different format. It matters on that particular day. They will surely look at where they went wrong," Rohit Sharma on Pakistan's inconsistency.
- 21:16 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Pant's batting position"Watched Pant play the first few matches in the IPL and made up my mind. It was about having the right batting position. His counter-attacking skill will be helpful, given we cannot play Yashasvi. He has got an all-round game. Besides the openers, none of the other batting position is fixed, unless it us a Super Over. We want to be flexible," Rohit Sharma said.
- 21:13 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Rohit on his own gameI want to play my game in balanced way, depending on conditions. Conditions do matter, especially in New York: Rohit.
- 21:11 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Injury updateWe thrive in difficult moments. Blows are secondary, team cause is first: Rohit on getting hit during T20 World Cup opener against Ireland.
- 21:10 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Match conditions“The pitch we will deal with, Part of international challenges. Remember what kind of Pitch we faced in Gabba where we took body blows. Nothing can get bigger than World Cup and whatever blow you take on body is nothing" - Rohit Sharma.
- 21:08 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Pressure of playing against PakistanNothing changes, we played against them seven months back in Asia Cup and World Cup: Rohit on pressure in game against Pakistan.
- 21:07 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Virat Kohli's experience"I don't want to rely on one individual to win us the game. Everyone needs to chip in. He didn't play the Bangladesh game. He didn't have a great outing in the first game, but we all know he brings in a wealth of experience" - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli.
- 21:02 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Presser begins"Playing good cricket holds the key. We have spoken about the conditions here. And have plans in place. We will try to give our best. There is lot of experience in our changing room. Making the right decision will be key" - Rohit Sharma.
- 20:58 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Pakistan disappointedPakistan will be coming into the match against India with a lot of pressure. The Babar Azam-led side slumped to a shock loss against United States in Super Over. It was a result that led to massive criticism both from fans and experts.
- 20:53 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Just 2 players attend practiceJust 2 players attending the optional practice ahead of the match against Pakistan on Saturday and reports claimed that they were Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson.
- 20:51 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Timing of the presserThe press conference of Rohit Sharma is expected to start around 9 PM IST. It will be interesting to know what he says about India's team combination ahead of the massive clash.
- 20:45 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Victorious IndiaIndia started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with an impressive eight-wicket win over Ireland. Rohit Sharma slammed a gritty half-century after a disciplined show from the Indian cricket team fast bowlers.
- 20:36 (IST)Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the coverage of Rohit Sharma's press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
