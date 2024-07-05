Thursday, July 5 was a memorable day for Team India as the side returned from Barbados and received a rousing reception in the nation. What started with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, ended with an unforgettable felicitation ceremony organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the T20 World Cup champions at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede was also a part of the itinerary.

Team India players were also involved in an enthusiastic dance at the venue. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav led the dance on 'Chak De India' song before rest of the teammates also joined them.

Watch it here:

During the felicitation ceremony, BCCI handed Team India Rs 125 crore, a prize money the board had already announced for the side after its T20 World Cup triumph.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Jasprit Bumrah got a chance to get on the podium and express their emotions.

After the felicitation, the players of Indian cricket team walked towards the fans and handed them signed balls before walking out of the ground. Some lucky fans also got selfies with players and their autographs as well.

Earlier, a T20 World Cup victory parade of Rohit Sharma and co. kicked off at Marine Drive and concluded at the Wankhde Stadium, crossing a sea of fans who had gathered to celebrate the team's success.

This all took place only after Team India landed in New Delhi from Barbados and then visited the Prime Minister's residence for a scheduled meeting with him. The players then took a flight to Mumbai and landed there in the evening.