India captain Rohit Sharma found a unique way to celebrate the team's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph on Saturday. Up against South Africa in the final at Barbados, Rohit's men secured a nervy victory to end the team's 11-year wait for an ICC title. As tears of joy flew all across the Indian camp, Rohit decided to make the moment a part of him for eternity as he decided to each some sand from the pitch where he final won an ICC title as a captain.

In a video shared by ICC, Rohit could be seen lifting sand from the Bardbaos pitch on which India and South Africa squared off in the final. The Hitman than put the sand in his mouth. Here's the video:

After the end of the match, Rohit also announced his retirement from T20Is in the press conference.

"This was my last game as well," the captain said in his post-match press conference, referring to a similar announcement that Virat Kohli had earlier made.

"I've enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup," Rohit said as he saluted the room and got a rousing applause from the media.

Rohit also expressed his gratitude towards head coach Rahul Dravid who end his coaching stint with the win.

"What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20, 25 years, this was the only thing left. I am very happy on behalf of the entire team that we could do this for him," Rohit said.

Rohit also had a special praise in store for Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

"I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad, players who are playing for me and Team India - really, really grateful and thankful as well," he added.

When asked if it was the pinnacle of his career, Rohit agreed.

"This has to be the greatest time. I can say that. It's only because of how desperately I wanted to win this. All the runs that I've scored in all these years, it does matter but I'm not big on stats and all of that. Winning games for India, winning trophies for India - that is what I look forward to all the time," Rohit said.