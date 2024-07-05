Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in Team India's victory in T20 World Cup 2024. The right-arm pacer was so impactful with the ball that he won the Player of the Tournament award despite ending at the second spot in the list of top wicket-takers. Bumrah picked 15 wickets in 8 games at a superb economy of 4.17. After the game, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja called time on their T20I careers. Before anyone could fear about Bumrah if he is also contemplating his retirement from the format, the players himself made it clear that such thoughts are far away from him.

"It (Retirement) is a long way (away). I have just started. I am very happy that I have done well. Hopefully, it is far away now," said Bumrah said during Team India's felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The Indian team receiving a rousing reception from the fans on its return with the T20 World Cup trophy on Thursday. Be it in New Delhi or in Mumbai, fans gathered in huge numbers to join the players in the celebration.

"It feels amazing. This ground is really special in my life. I came as an U19 kid. What I have seen today on the ground, on the streets and the people over here. I have never seen anything like that. To experience this and the emotions that we felt after the game is unreal. I will never ever forget them and the memories I have with me now," Bumrah added.

Bumrah also praised his team and added what vision the senior players have set for the side.

"I will count myself as a young lad as well. The experienced players and the variety that we have, the confidence that we have, that all the players are so confident to take the game by the scruff of the neck. All of that is as special as that get. And like Rohit and Virat just said that all our aim is to take Indian cricket forward and try to help the team as much as we can and bring more glory to the country. We have never won a World Cup before. This gives us more motivation," he further added.