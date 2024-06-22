After their narrow loss to South Africa, England captain Jos Buttler admitted that his batters couldn't match the big-hitting prowess of Proteas keeper-batter Quinton de Kock. England lost to South Africa by seven-run loss in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday. De Kock slammed a 38-ball 65-run knock studded with four sixes and as many fours to power South Africa to 163 for six in 20 overs. In reply, England were restricted to 156/6, despite Harry Brooks's 37-ball 53.

However, a huge controversy erupted when de Kock was controversially given not out by the third umpire.

The incident happened on the second ball of the ninth over after Mark Wood took, what it seemed like a regulation catch, at deep backward square leg.

De Kock pulled Adil Rashid's delivery but could only find Wood, who seemed to have taken a clean catch. De Kock, however, wasn't convinced as he asked the on-field umpire to take the third umpire's help.

The third umpire went through multiple replays before concluding that the ball had touched the ground, declaring de Kock as not out.

Watch the controversial moment here:

Speaking on the loss, Buttler said that de Kock's innings was the "difference" between the two teams.

"I think the way Quinny played at the top sort of really put us under a lot of pressure and (he) played some great shots and we weren't able to match that," Buttler said during the post-match press conference.

"I think that was the difference in the game."

"The tougher overs in the power play today were from the bottom end which de Kock really took on and took some risks and played well, so as I've mentioned, I felt like the power play was the difference in the game," he said.

"I think the way Quinny could bat at the rate that none of us could bat at for -- but like I say, yeah, we fought back brilliantly well with the ball and restricted a really strong line-up to what was about a par score probably."

