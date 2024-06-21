England made a promising start to their Super Eight campaign of the T20 World Cup 2024 as the defending champions thrashed West Indies in the opening match. Asked to bat first, West Indies also had a good day with the bat as they posted a total of 180/4 in 20 overs. However, the target wasn't enough as the Three Lions chased it down in just 17.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opening batter Phil Salt was the star batter for England as he played a blistering knock of 87* off just 47 balls.

Salt's knock comprised of seven boundaries and five maximums. However, one of his sixes, which came against his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Andre Russell's slower-one, became the major highlight of the day.

In the 4th over of England's chase, Salt hammered a powerful down the ground shot, which went over Russell's head. The shot went for a 100m long six and touched the roof top of the stadium.

Coming off a scorching display against Afghanistan, West Indies amassed a competitive 180 for four, but England waltzed to 181 for two in 17.3 overs in their Group 2 match.

Salt led their charge with a bruising innings that came off 47 balls with seven fours and five sixes. The opener received copious help from Jonny Bairstow (48*).

"I like batting here, but I'm more happy to have contributed to a good team win. It was tough against spin in the middle overs, but I knew pace would come at some stage, the wind was blowing at one end, there was one short boundary and I backed myself to take on him (on his 30-run over against Shepherd)," said Salt after the victory.

"There was a period where I didn't face too many balls, the boundaries had dried up, but Jonny (Bairstow) took the pressure off me with his calculated hitting, his knock was very crucial," he added.

England will now be squaring off against South Africa for their next Super 8s clash on Friday while West Indies will take on USA on Saturday (IST).

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)