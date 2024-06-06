Story ProgressBack to home
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates
PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup: Both Papua New Guinea and Uganda are coming off defeats in their opening games and will look to get their maiden wins in the tournament.
PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates© X (Twitter)
PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea and Uganda will battle it out for two crucial points in a T20 World Cup Group C clash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Both teams are coming off defeats in their opening games and will look to get their maiden wins in the tournament. While PNG almost gave a scare to West Indies in their opening match, Uganda were thorougly outplayed by Afghanistan in their campaign opener. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 continues to deliver excitement, and now it's time for match number 9, featuring an all-associate clash between Papua New Guinea and Uganda at the Guyana National Stadium. Both teams, placed in Group C alongside heavyweights West Indies, Afghanistan, and New Zealand, are hungry for their first win after opening game defeats. Papua New Guinea faced the West Indies in their first match, putting up a valiant fight despite falling short. Their bowlers made the tournament hosts work hard for each run, showcasing resilience. Alei Nao stood out in the pace attack, while Assad Vala and John Kariko excelled in the spin department. For PNG to succeed, contributions from Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, and Charles Amini with the ball will be crucial. On the batting front, Sese Bau was a standout performer, with Assad Vala and Kiplin Doriga providing valuable support. However, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, and Hiri Hiri will be eager to make a stronger impact. Uganda, on the other hand, had a challenging World Cup debut against Afghanistan. They just could not turn up with the bat, as the Afghan attack proved too strong for them. Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, and Riazat Ali Shah have been the mainstays of Uganda's batting over the past year and will carry the scoring burden. Alpesh Ramjani, a key player in Uganda's qualification journey, will need to contribute with both bat and ball. Cosmas Kyewuta and skipper Brian Masaba were the stars with the ball against Afghanistan and will look to carry that momentum forward. However, if Uganda are to get the better of Papua New Guinea, the likes of Alpesh Ramjani, Bilal Hassan and Henry Ssenyondo will have to bowl as a unit. Whichever team wins, one thing is certain, we will witness history in the making, as the victor of this clash will secure their first-ever win in a Men's World Cup. Who are you rooting for?