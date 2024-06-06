PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea and Uganda will battle it out for two crucial points in a T20 World Cup Group C clash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Both teams are coming off defeats in their opening games and will look to get their maiden wins in the tournament. While PNG almost gave a scare to West Indies in their opening match, Uganda were thorougly outplayed by Afghanistan in their campaign opener. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)