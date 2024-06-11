Match 22 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. will see Pakistan facing off against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, on June 11 at 08:00 PM IST.

Match Preview

Pakistan's campaign in the tournament has been challenging so far. They have played two matches and unfortunately lost both. On the other hand, Canada have had a mixed performance, winning one match and losing the other.

The last encounter between these two teams dates back to Match 2 of the Canada Cup Four Nation 20/20 in 2008, where Pakistan emerged victorious by 35 runs.

Pakistan's Recent Performance

In their most recent match against India, Pakistan suffered a narrow defeat, losing by six runs. Naseem Shah was the standout performer for Pakistan, accumulating 115 fantasy points due to his impressive performance.

Canada's Recent Performance

Advertisement

Canada, in their latest outing, secured a victory against Ireland by 12 runs. Nicholas Kirton shone for Canada, scoring 76 fantasy points for his all-round contribution.

Players to Watch Out For

1. Shaheen Afridi (PAK):

Shaheen Afridi, a left-arm fast bowler, has been a consistent wicket-taker. In his last five matches, he has taken seven wickets, proving to be a crucial asset for Pakistan's bowling attack.

Advertisement

2. Kaleem Sana (CAN):

Kaleem Sana, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, has been in excellent form, claiming 10 wickets in his last five T20 matches. His ability to take wickets at crucial moments makes him a key player for Canada.

3. Babar Azam (PAK):

Babar Azam, Pakistan's top-order right-handed batter, has been reliable with the bat. He has scored 200 runs in his last five matches, showcasing his skill and consistency at the crease.

4. Nicholas Kirton (CAN):

Nicholas Kirton, a top-order left-handed batter, has been a vital part of Canada's batting lineup. He has amassed 195 runs in his last five matches, reflecting his strong form and ability to anchor the innings.

5. Dilon Heyliger (CAN):

Dilon Heyliger, a right-arm medium bowler, has taken nine wickets in his last five matches. His bowling prowess will be crucial for Canada in restricting Pakistan's batting lineup.

6. Mohammad Rizwan (PAK):

Mohammad Rizwan, a top-order right-handed batter and wicketkeeper, has scored 119 runs in his last five matches. Rizwan's dual role as a reliable batter and efficient wicketkeeper adds significant value to the Pakistani side.

Conclusion

As both teams gear up for this important clash, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with competitive cricket.