Pakistan vs Canada Live Streaming T20 World Cup Live Telecast: Pakistan will face Canada in a must-win T20 World Cup Group A match on Tuesday. Canada and Pakistan will face each other for the second time in the T20I history after meeting in 2008. The Men in Green won that encounter and will look to replicate that victory in the T20 showpiece on Wednesday. Canada started their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against co-hosts USA but they bounced back in the next match and overpowered Ireland by 12 runs. Pakistan have lost to the USA and India in their opening two Group A matches and will need to win against Canada to stay alive in the tournament.

When will the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 11 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

What time will the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)