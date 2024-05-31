Former Indian cricket team batter Robin Uthappa believes that Pakistan can suffer a shocking loss against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 group stage. Pakistan is place in Group A of the competition along with India, Canada, Ireland and the United States. In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the tournament, Uthappa was asked whether he believes Ireland can cause an upset in Group A and he quickly responded that he believes that they can end up defeating Pakistan.

“Ireland can potentially casue an upset. Ireland are in the same group as India, Pakistan, Canada and USA. So, where is the upset coming from?,” Ashwin asked in the video.

“Pakistan. I was waiting to give the answer when you asked the question,” Uthappa replied.

Ashwin, however, teased him that the last time Ireland defeated a team was in 2022 when they registered a huge win over England. However, England went on to win the competition.

In response, Uthappa said that Pakistan has been a side which slumps to upset losses and there is a chance that it can happen once again.

“The last time a team was upset by Ireland, that team went on to win the World Cup. England lost to Ireland in that particular World Cup and they went on to win the World Cup. So are you suggesting anything like that?” Ashwin teased.

“It's just that Pakistan have been one of those teams where, in a tournament, especially in an ICC tournament, they have always been upset by somebody. There is one of those games. See, their fielding has been particularly iffy at all times. we have seen it in the latest Asia Cup that even happened. I think, across time, in fact, Pakistan's fielding has been very shady I that sense. So I think, one of those games will happen where they will not turn up. I feel a team like Ireland can certainly upset them,” Uthappa said.