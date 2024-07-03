Pakistan ace seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has hailed Team India, as the latter lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title. En route to the trophy, the men in blue had dispatched arch-rivals Pakistan during the group stage. In what was arguably India's tightest encounter of the tournament, they had won by six runs. The loss to India, following a defeat to co-host USA, meant that Pakistan would be knocked out at the group stage itself. After the end of the tournament, however, Afridi has reserved words of praise for the Indian team.

"I watched the match and enjoyed it. Both the teams played well. On the day, whichever team handles the pressure better wins. India played a good brand of cricket and deserved to win," said Afridi, speaking to reporters in London about the T20 World Cup Final between India and South Africa.

Much like India's game against Pakistan, South Africa were in the driving seat during the run chase. At one point, the Proteas needed 30 off 30 balls. However, similar to the Pakistan game, late bowling heroics led by Jasprit Bumrah led to India pulling off a stunning victory.

On the other hand, Pakistan failed to even make the Super 8 stage. After reaching the Final in 2022, this time around, the men in green capitulated, leading to several voices of concern from former Pakistan cricketers, experts and fans. Many had called for Pakistan to axe a lot of their current squad, and build a team for the future.

Afridi had positive words to say about the team despite having his captaincy taken away prior to the T20 World Cup.

"Strong teams compete in the World Cup and they come after going through a process. I think we need to correct a few things and if we work hard, results will be with us," said Afridi, speaking about Pakistan's future.