There has been a lot of chatter regarding a possible rift between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam. Afridi was removed from captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 with Babar regaining the position. The change did not change Pakistan's fortunes as they slumped to consecutive defeats against United States and India. Following the loss against India, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram alleged that all is not well in the national side with Babar and Shaheen not talking to each other following the captaincy saga.

However, Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has completely rubbished such claims.

"Wasim (Akram) must have said that, but I don't know. I didn't see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking, they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team," said Mahmood during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Group A clash against Canada.

Akram was extremely critical of the Babar Azam-led side after his defeat.

“There are players who don't want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” said Akram on Star Sports.

Mahmood acknowledged the fact that they have not performed according to their potential in the competition till now and said that the team management will take responsibility for the performances.

"Now when you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone, it is our mistake too."

"We are not hiding any players, everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we're sitting here, and it's our responsibility. We're not delivering. That's why I'm sitting here. Yesterday, Gary was sitting here. So definitely, it's not like we're hiding a player. They're part of us," he said.