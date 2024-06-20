After Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 group stage exit, former cricketers and administrators have been quite aggressive in criticising the Babar Azam-led side. From poor fitness to lack of intent, every aspect of Pakistan is under the scanner after the 2022 T20 World Cup runner-up were knocked out from the group stage. Pakistan's campaign started with two losses against T20 World Cup debutants USA and former champions India. They could never recover from those losses despite winning the last two matches.

Now a senior journalist Mubashir Lucman has raised a serious allegation against Babar Azam, which concerns the Pakistan captain being gifted a costly car. Babar was gifted an Audi e-Tron GT by his elder brother late last year. In India, the approximate cost of the car is about INR 2 crore while in Pakistan rupees it's more than double.

The journalist said in video, which has gone viral, "Babar Azam has got new e-Tron. He has said his brother gifted it. I wondered what does his brother do that he is gifting a Rs 7-8 crore car. I found out that he foes nothing. Then somebody told me that if you lose to small teams, even then you will not get plots, cars then who will get? I told the person that these are serious allegation. He told me everyone knows who is doing what."

The video drew mixed response with some users saying that people are trying to defame the Pakistan team.

You have lost your mind , although car are gift but a small Youtubers can buy these things now ..babar azam is brand ambassador of many companies in Pakistan ...why not he buy cars ..find something else to defame him .feel bad for babar he is in wrong country.. — MATRIX of Life (@A_brain_wave) June 19, 2024

People need to stop underestimating how much Babar Azam makes.



PSL makes him $250,000, his salary from the PCB is around the same + 2 other leagues would make him close to $1 million.



This is without branding, advertising etc...



This car is only worth around $100k. https://t.co/Ozmt9mOE0x — Raz Khan (@razkhan789) June 19, 2024

I have just one question: Why couldn't Babar Azam's brother afford shoes for him when he desperately needed them, yet he suddenly gifted Babar Azam an 8 crore car?



The question that remains unanswered is: Where did he earn that money from? https://t.co/Hkt9Ju36Pz — Googly (@googly2306) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Several senior members of Pakistan's failed T20 World Cup campaign, including captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, may be rested for the home Test series against Bangladesh in August. Sources said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in touch with Test captain, Shan Masood, who is in England captaining county side Yorkshire, and new red-ball head coach, Australian Jason Gillespie to finalise plans for the Bangladesh series.

Pakistan were eliminated after losing their Group A league matches to newcomers USA and arch-rivals India.

"One of the proposals being considered is giving rest to some senior players namely Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan etc and instead trying out those players who are uncapped or have just played a few internationals for Pakistan," a source said.

"But, no final decision has been taken because in the end Masood and Gillespie will make the final call on the team selection, as in next few weeks the number of national selectors could also be reduced and the PCB might revert back to the old system of selection process," he added.

The source said that the PCB will also consult Gillespie and white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten on plans for the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March next year.

With PTI inputs