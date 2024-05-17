Less than half a month remains to the start of T20 World Cup 2024. The mega event that will take place in USA and West Indies is set to start on June 1. Team India, which will continue its prolonged quest for a major ICC title in 11 years, is set to start its campaign on June 5 with a match against Ireland. After this, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane encounter on June 9. India will then play against USA on June 12 before facing Canada on June 15 for their last group stage match.

Ahead of the mega event, Team India skipper Rohit has passed on a solid message during a recent interview. While speaking to Dubai Eye 103.8's YouTube channel, he said that the game is not about personal milestones and stats.

Rohit, who took over as India captain after replacing Virat Kohli in the role, is set to lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"When I took over as India's captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction and that's how team sport should be played. It is not about personal milestones and personal stats and goals, it was what 11 of us can bring on the table and win the trophy," said Rohit.

There were a lot of speculations that Rohit might retire with the conclusion of India's campaign at T20 World Cup 2024, but the India captain has put an end to such thoughts by revealing his desire to play for some more years.

"The journey has been wonderful. It has been 17 years. I want to play for a few more years as well and make an impact on world cricket," said Rohit.

"I have seen more downs than ups in my life and the human version of what I am today is because of the past and the downs," he added.