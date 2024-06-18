Match 39 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see New Zealand facing off against Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Monday (IST). New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have each played three matches in the tournament. New Zealand sits third on the points table, demonstrating a strong performance thus far. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea is positioned fifth in the Group C standings, indicating room for improvement as they head into this crucial match.

Recent Performances

New Zealand: In their last match, New Zealand defeated Uganda with nine wickets. Tim Southee emerged as the top fantasy player for the Kiwis, amassing 125 fantasy points due to his outstanding performance.

Papua New Guinea: Conversely, Papua New Guinea faced Afghanistan in their previous match and lost by seven wickets. Alei Nao was the standout fantasy player for Papua New Guinea, scoring 54 fantasy points.

Key Players to Watch

Papua New Guinea

Alei Nao

Nao is a right-arm medium pacer. Nao has taken four wickets in the last three matches and has a commendable record at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Asadollah Vala

Vala is a top-order batter and off-break bowler. Vala has scored 24 runs and taken three wickets in the three matches, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

Sese Bau

Bau is a top-order batter. Bau has scored 55 runs in the last three matches, making him a reliable pick for this match.

New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson is a right-arm fast bowler. Ferguson has taken four wickets in the last three matches and has a strong track record at this venue.

Finn Allen

Allen is a great wicketkeeper batter. Allen has scored 35 runs in the last three matches. While inconsistent, he can be a high-risk, high-reward choice.

James Neesham

Neesham is one of the top all-rounders in New Zealand. Neesham has scored 26 runs and taken two wickets in his past two matches. His total contribution has made him a strong candidate for this contest.