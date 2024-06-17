New Zealand vs PNG Live Streaming: A consolatory win over a lowly Papua New Guinea would be the best that the New Zealand can walk away with in this T20 World Cup, with curtains coming down on their campaign prematurely. For a team as consistent as New Zealand in ICC tournaments, the Kiwis have paid a heavy price for being sluggish at the start as a couple of defeats upfront led to their surprisingly early exit. The game will, however, carry a massive significance for the Kiwi group as Trent Boult has confirmed this is his last T20 World Cup for the country and the Kane Williamson-led side will be motivated to give their best against PNG, who have lost each of their three matches so far.

When will the New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will the New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)