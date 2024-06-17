Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Look To End On A High
T20 World Cup 2024 NZ vs PNG LIVE Score: This is Trent Boult's last game in T20 World Cup
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates© BCCI/IPL
New Zealand vs PNG Live Score: For a team as consistent as New Zealand in ICC tournaments, the Kiwis have paid a heavy price for being sluggish at the start as a couple of defeats upfront led to their surprisingly early exit. The game will, however, carry a massive significance for the Kiwi group as Trent Boult has confirmed this is his last T20 World Cup for the country and the Kane Williamson-led side will be motivated to give their best against PNG, who have lost each of their three matches so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Updates Straight From Trinidad
Match 39, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 17, 2024
Match Delayed
NZ
PNG
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
New Zealand vs PNG Live Updates
Papua New Guinea , on the other hand, have got a good taste of what it takes to play the top Nations and they did well in patches against the mighty Windies side. They have lost all three games they have played so far but they would have relished the opportunity to go head-to-head against some of the top Nations. Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Tony Ura, and Sese Bau have batted well and provided glimpses of the quality they could work with. This game against a side filled with players of gigantic stature would be a massive learning curve for them. With what the surface has been offering and the way the Kiwis have performed a chance of an upset can not be denied. Which side emerges victorious in this David vs Goliath contest? we shall find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team update...
The campaign of New Zealand began at a low with Afghanistan crushing them and virtually knocking them out with a massive dent to their NRR. The side then went on and lost to the Windies and that sealed the early exit for them. New Zealand though won their previous game where they dismantled Uganda but the train had already left the station by then. The Kiwis will be playing their last game of this campaign and this will also be the last time we see Trent Boult bowling for them at the T20 World Cup. The side has got all it takes to beat any opposition but they have not performed anywhere near their ability thus far. The side though will look to end the campaign on a high by crushing the Associate nation and look to start afresh going ahead.
Hello and welcome to all our viewers. It is time for game no. 39 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. New Zealand takes on Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
... MATCHDAY ...
We have reached the end of the group stage of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup and in the penultimate game of the group stage, New Zealand will take on Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Both these teams are out of the race to qualify for the Super 8s from Group C as host West Indies and Afghanistan have sealed those two places. This comes as a bit of a shock as New Zealand have been one of the most consistent sides in men's cricket for the last decade or so. The Kane Williamson-led unit have enjoyed a few fruitful years going on to win the first-ever World Test Championship then making the finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup but this time in a tough group they have lagged behind a couple of teams and that defeat against West Indies, a game they could have easily won, completely shattered their hopes. They did bounce back brilliantly against Uganda and bowled them out for just 40 runs but it was a bit too late by then and now, their focus will be on picking up another comprehensive win and finishing their campaign on a positive note. They have a well-drilled unit as usual with most players very highly-rated in international cricket. The top order is certainly inconsistent but the bowling unit looks well-settled. Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner will be the ones to watch out for with the ball as both of them can be lethal at different stages of the game. Papua New Guinea on the other hand have lost all three games so far but that loss against fellow associate nation Uganda would have been pretty demoralizing as PNG have more experience playing at this level and would have backed themselves to win that game. The likes of Assad Vala, Sese Bau and Charles Amini have done decently with the bat and that first game against West Indies could have even gone their way. With the ball in hand, they have done decently as a unit but need to be more lethal with the ball and in the field as well. The batting against quality bowling sides hasn't always been up to the mark and they will need to be at their best if they to pull off an upset here and get their first win of the competition. Who are you backing for the win?