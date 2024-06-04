Story ProgressBack to home
NED vs NEP LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield In Netherlands vs Nepal Game
NED vs NEP LIVE Score: Netherlands face Nepal in a Group D match in T20 World Cup 2024.
NED vs NEP Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 Netherlands vs Nepal Live Updates© X (formerly Twitter)
NED vs NEP Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 Netherlands vs Nepal Live Updates: The toss was delayed due to wet outfield. Netherlands take on Nepal in a Group D encounter at T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Group D comprises of South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Earlier, South Africa comprehensively defeated Sri Lanka in the first Group D match. (Live Scorecard)
Follow NED vs NEP Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 Netherlands vs Nepal Live Updates here -
Match 7, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, Jun 04, 2024
Match Delayed
NED
NEP
Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
UPDATE - 8.41 pm IST (3.11 GMT) - The official word is that if there is no more rain we will have the toss at 9 pm IST (3.30 pm GMT) and the match will begin at 9.30 pm IST (4 pm GMT). Grab a cup of coffee and come back to catch all the action.
UPDATE - 8.37 pm IST (3.07 pm GMT) - The news from the middle is that the toss has been delayed. There has been a lot of rain around earlier and the ground staff have done great work to get the round ready for the game. The good news is there is no rain at the moment and we should get good cricket action in a short while.
Nepal might be a bit under the weather, but they're still a team to watch out for. Their batting can be explosive, and young guns like Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla, the team's rock, will be crucial. Don't forget Dipendra Singh Airee, who can light up the scoreboard in a flash as he holds the record of the fastest T20I fifty. Their bowling attack is a solid one, especially Karan KC and the death-overs ace Abinash Bohara. Who will open their account in this crucial encounter in the World Cup? We will find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
The Netherlands have shown some inconsistency in recent times, but their victory over Sri Lanka in the warm-up match demonstrates that they can pose a threat to any team in this tournament. Sybrand Engelbrecht was a standout performer for the Netherlands in the recent tri-nation series involving Nepal, scoring over 150 runs and taking multiple wickets. Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt will be key batters to watch, both of whom are in excellent form. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by the duo of Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren, supported by a variety of other options that could prove effective in these conditions.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 7 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Netherlands will be taking on Nepal at the stunning Grand Prairie Stadium. This match marks the tournament opener for both sides, and with each team eager to kick off their campaign on a high note, we can anticipate a thrilling contest.
... MATCH DAY ...
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is up and rocking across the US and the Caribbean, and it's time for Match number 7 of the league stage! The Dutch lads are all pumped up and ready to kick off their World Cup journey as they gear up to take on Nepal at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas. The Netherlands are definitely pumped up after securing a win and are brimming with confidence following their victory over Sri Lanka in the warm-up match. Labeling it an upset would be underestimating the Dutch squad, as they've proven their ability to surprise big opponents against the odds on multiple occasions. The Dutch brigade will be marshaled by their dynamic skipper Scott Edwards, who leads from the front as a wicket-keeper batter. But he's got some serious firepower backing him up with the bat. The hard-hitting Michael Levitt and the experienced campaigner Max O'Dowd will be holding fort at the top of the order along with Vikramjit Singh. These two openers were in terrific nick during the warm-ups and will be aiming to carry that rich vein of form into the main event as well. The Dutch have a solid all-round core as well. Guys like Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, and Logan van Beek can seriously hurt any opposition with both bat and ball. Their bowling lineup is solid, featuring pacers like Paul van Meekeren, who can also deliver some powerful hits. The spin department is covered by Aryan Dutt and Tim Pringle, with Zulfiqar adding depth. Plus, they have several other pace options, giving them a lot of flexibility and luxury. Speaking of their opponents, Nepal, they faced a humbling defeat against Canada in their warm-up match. Their top order did a decent job but the middle order strangled badly and would aim to correct those errors with an aim to win their opener. Despite the loss, Nepal's top order looks strong with in-form players like Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh, along with Anil Sah and Kushal Malla. Skipper Rohit Paudel as an batting all-rounder will spearhead the middle order with Karan KC who have a decent experience. Sagar Dhakal and Lalit Rajbanshi make their spin department while Gulshan Jha, Kamal Singh, and Abinash Bohara will be their frontline pacers. With both teams posing a good number of all-rounder options at helm, this contest promises to be a nail-biting one. The Netherlands will definitely fancy their chances of piling on the misery of Nepal as they have a slight edge over their opponents in head-to-heads, whereas the subcontinental boys will aim to quickly put that blip behind them and start fresh in the main competition with on a positive note. Who do you think will win this clash?