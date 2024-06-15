Defending champions England will be eager to brush aside Namibia ruthlessly on Saturday and stay relevant in the race to the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage. England were living on the edge after a washout against Scotland and a loss against Australia, but the Ben Stokes-led side turned it around in style with an eight-wicket win over Oman. After bundling out Oman for 47, England raced past the target in just 3.1 overs, a record margin of 101 balls to spare. The result has also done wonders to England's net run rate (NRR), the crucial separating factor between them and Scotland in Group B. The Three Lions' NRR leapt from -1.8 to +3.08, going past Scotland's +2.16.

However, Scotland have five points to England's three. Hence, the former two-time champions will need to defeat Namibia to go equal with Scotland and then hope that the latter loses to Australia, who have already qualified for Super Eight.

In that scenario, England will enter Super Eight with better NRR, but an upset win over Australia by Scotland or a washout at Gros Islet will eliminate Stokes and his wards.

When will the Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time will the Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 10:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast in India on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Namibia vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs