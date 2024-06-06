Story ProgressBack to home
NAM vs SCO Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 Namibia vs Scotland Live Updates: Namibia take on Scotland in a crucial Group B match in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Namibia won their first match of the competition after beating Oman in the Super Over. On the other hand, the match between Scotland and England was called off due to rain. Australia are the other team in Group B. (Live Scorecard)
Merwe Erasmus says they will bat first. Feels the wicket won’t change a lot as it is a day game. They want to make the best use of the wicket. Adds they’ll need to do well with both bat and ball. Ends by saying the wickets have played well since they’ve arrived here.
Richie Berrington says it is an opportunity to bowl first and put some pressure on Namibia. Adds there were a lot of positive from the last game against England. Tells they have to adapt quickly as the pitch is not a straightforward to play on and have to do well with both bat and ball.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.
Namibia (Playing XI) - Niko Davin, JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Merwe Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (WK), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernand Scholtz, Tangeni Lungamene.
TOSS - Namibia win the toss and will BAT first.
Namibia on the other hand, also have a quality players in their ranks. They too will want to prove their mettle but will have to be more clinical as they are up against a better side than Oman. Can they make it two in two?
Scotland’s openers were absolutely brilliant in the last game they played. They were in a strong position and there could have been an upset had rain not intervened. The weather is a lot better and they would be hoping to do well here yet again.
The World Cup is moving along at a rapid pace and we are now into game number 12. It is a clash from group B. Scotland will be taking on Namibia. Both have opened their account in the tournament. Scotland’s first game was a wash out against England and Namibia emerged victorious against Oman in a Super Over. That game is probably the most exciting game so far in the tournament. We can say these two sides are quite even on paper and we can expect another cracking encounter.
...Match Day...
We are not even halfway through the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, but we've already witnessed some electrifying matches, including a thrilling Super Over. Namibia was at the center of that nail-biting encounter, snatching victory from a precarious position thanks to a clutch all-round performance by David Wiese, both in the match and the Super Over. Namibia's bowling attack was outstanding, skittling their opponents for just 109. Ruben Trumpelmann delivered a dream start, grabbing two wickets with the first two balls of the game and finishing with four. He, along with Wiese, will be crucial to their pace attack. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus can also contribute with his off-breaks to stifle the opposition in the middle overs, supported by Tangeni Lungameni and Bernard Scholtz. However, Namibia's batting lineup needs to step up. The last game should never have gone to a Super Over. The openers must take more responsibility, but the middle order, featuring experienced players like Jan Frylinck, who played a pivotal role in the last match, Erasmus, Wiese, and JJ Smit, offers stability. Namibia has a golden opportunity to secure another win and climb to the top of the table, putting pressure on their rivals. Scotland, on the other hand, will be feeling a mix of frustration and determination. They were in a strong position against England before the game was abandoned, leaving us to wonder if they could have defended their total. Openers George Munsey and Michael Jones looked solid against the English bowlers, while their middle order, with talents like Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, and Michael Leask, remains untested but formidable. Scotland boasts a versatile all-rounder in Mark Watt, and Chris Greaves can contribute significantly in both departments. Their bowling attack, featuring Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, and Chris Sole, is solid and ready to take on the field with renewed vigor. Both teams are eager to make their mark. Will Namibia capitalize on their momentum and make it two wins in a row? Or will Scotland channel their frustration into a powerful performance to secure their first victory of the tournament? The stage is set for another thrilling encounter. Let’s find out together!