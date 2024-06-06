NAM vs SCO Live Score T20 World Cup 2024 Namibia vs Scotland Live Updates: Namibia take on Scotland in a crucial Group B match in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Namibia won their first match of the competition after beating Oman in the Super Over. On the other hand, the match between Scotland and England was called off due to rain. Australia are the other team in Group B. (Live Scorecard)

