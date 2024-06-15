Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has caught the attention of fans on social media with his latest comments on India batter maestro Virat Kohli. Comparing Kohli to his brother Umar Akmal, Kamran said that the out-of-favour Pakistan batter has better stats than the former India skipper, as far as the T20 World Cup is concerned. Kamran, who has been accused of his involvement in spot fixing, also took at dig at Kohli, saying unlike the Indian great, Umar does not have PR companies to share his stats and performances.

"Mujhe stats kal aaye hain. Mein baat kar raha hu Umar ki (I have received the stats yesterday, I am talking about Umar). World Cup matches in T20s, Umar and Virat Kohli's. Umar is like Virat Kohli's little finger, (compared to) the performance and stature of Virat Kohli, the kind of player he is. (But Umar has) Better strike rate than Virat Kohli, runs as well (in T20 World Cups)," Kamran said on ARY News.

"Hamari koi PR company nahi hai. We don't spread our stats on social media. If these stats (of Umar) were part of these 15 players (Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad), is waqt tak tabahi aa jani thi (it would have created mayhem)," the former stumper added, and went on to highlight Kohli's 80 international tons.

Kami says Umar Akmal has better stats than Kohli in T20 world cups but he has no PR company pic.twitter.com/XW2Bzmriir — Ghumman (@emclub77) June 14, 2024

For the record, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup and holds several records in the shortest format of the game.

Umar, on the other hand, has not played for Pakistan in over five years, having last featured in an T20I against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

However, Umar recently became the talk of the town on social media. He decided to flaunt his abs on social media, showcasing his fitness standards, silencing those who feel he is out of the team due to poor physical health.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Friday, even without playing their last group match against Ireland.

USA and India progressed to the Super 8 stage from Pakistan's group.