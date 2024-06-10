The Indian camp was truly jubilant as Rohit Sharma's men secured a narrow 6-run victory against Pakistan in the enthralling T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash on Sunday. For the most part of the game, it looked like Pakistan would get their campaign back on track with a win against the Indians but Rohit really got his bowling unit to put in a formidable show in New York. As India clinched the victory, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah couldn't keep calm.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Shah could be seen jumping in joy, telling fans to make more noise. The video has gone viral on social media.

Pakistan, given a target of 120 runs by India, could only score 113/7 as Bumrah and other bowlers stepped up in the crunch clash for the Indian team.

After the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the batting show from the team was below-par while the bowling unit, especially Bumrah, did very well to earn the priceless win for the team.

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings we were in good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. Little contribution from everyone can make huge difference.

"He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. Crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go," Rohit said after the match.